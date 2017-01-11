This Is How Much Exercise You Need to Combat Sitting All Day

Also, he says that you don't have to pound away on your neighborhood pavement for a solid hour all at once to counteract all your ass-sitting. Taking 10 minutes here and there over the course of your day to run up the stairs or take a walk around your office -- it all adds up.

If you're not sure you're walking fast enough, either download a walking app that keeps track of that sort of thing for you, or note how long it takes you to walk a mile; a mile in 17 minutes or less is your goal.

Don't take this as an excuse to plop in front of the TV all day

"As someone whose job is somewhat sedentary, I'm very happy to hear that exercise can undo the ill effects," Dr. Smith adds. "However, let's not let that keep us from looking for opportunities during the workday, or even during commercials while watching TV, to stand and stretch out our muscles." In other words, don't take this study to mean that you should sit as much as possible every day, and as long as you get your hour of physical activity in, you should be A-OK.