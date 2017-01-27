Reasons to Lift Weights That Have Nothing to Do With Building Muscle

So next time you sign up for your office softball team, make sure you carve out some time to hit the gym -- it may save you the pain of a pulled hammy.

You'll feel way more confident

Who's the baddest boss in town? You are, of course, especially if you just spent time pumping iron. The beauty of strength training is that you see results quickly -- and not just in the mirror, but in competence and ability as well. Shoot, if last week you could barely do five push-ups, and this week you blast through six or seven, you just received immediate, positive feedback that you're killing it. There's no denying that that feels good.

What's really interesting, though, is that you may not even have to technically get stronger to enjoy a boost in self-esteem. According to a 2015 study, overweight and obese adolescents who participated in a four-week resistance-training program improved their self-esteem more than their cardio-only peers, but their improvement in self-esteem was related as much to the feeling of getting stronger as it was to actual improvements in strength.