The Best (and Worst) Ab Exercises if You Want a Six-Pack

Assuming you're actually eating real food, creating a calorie deficit, and hitting the gym with regularity, there are a few ab exercises that prove more effective at carving your six pack... and a few you may want to skip altogether.

8. Traditional sit-up

Krissy Kendall, PhD, who worked as an assistant professor and the Director of the Human Performance Laboratory at Georgia Southern University before becoming the Science Editor for BodyBuilding.com, has a note on the "worst" ab exercises, and I have to agree with her: "There aren't too many ab exercises I would consider 'bad,' but I do find the traditional sit-up a waste of time. For one, few people do it right. They're either cranking on their neck, using their arms to pull them up, or relying too much on their hip flexors -- rather than their lower abs -- to do the majority of the work."