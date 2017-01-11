If 30-plus years of exposure to mainstream media have taught me anything, it's that washboard abs are pretty much a requirement of success. And when I say "requirement of success," I really mean "a reminder that your body is somehow inadequate."

But that's not really true.

Life won't really be better if you can flaunt a six-pack under a crop top, or if you can literally wash your shirts on your washboard abs. I promise. The state of your abs says nothing about your worth as a human being. That said, feeling good in your clothes (and out of them) can certainly give you the confidence you need to rock your next job interview (or date). So go ahead and work those abs if you're so inclined -- here are the only four ab exercises you need.