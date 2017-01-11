Sitting All Day Kills Your Back. These Exercises Will Help.

Perform two to three sets of six to 10 reps, so the last one or two repetitions of each set are difficult to complete without assistance.

Yes, I'm actually suggesting you do more sitting. The seated cable row is an excellent option at the gym because it reminds you to focus on posture when you're in a seated position. Start with a light weight to master your form, then add weight so the last one to two reps of each set are difficult to perform without assistance.

Use a cable attachment that allows you to position your hands a few inches apart, your palms facing in. Sit on the bench and grasp the attachment in both hands, your arms extended roughly in line with your navel. Place your feet on the foot supports, your knees bent, then press through your heels, extending your knees slightly (though not all the way) to push your glutes back farther on the bench.