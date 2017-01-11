The Best Exercises for Clumsy People

If you constantly trip over your own feet, fall down for no reason, or find yourself covered in mysterious bruises, you're probably a clumsy person. It's not glamorous -- shattered iPhone cases and a constant stream of minor injuries are nothing to be proud of -- but it also doesn't have to be permanent.

That's where these exercises come in. Selected by ACE-certified personal trainer instructor Christian Koshaba, they're designed to help with balance, core strength, and stability. You may not gain the grace of a gazelle, but your number of self-inflicted injuries is sure to go down. Extra clumsy? Make sure you have a friend nearby to prevent any klutzy fitness disasters from happening.