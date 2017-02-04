The 5 Best Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do

Push-ups

According to Liz Hilliard, creator and owner of Hilliard Studio Method, push-ups are a top bodyweight move because they work your entire body and can be modified for both beginners and seasoned athletes.

"Push-ups fire into all four abdominal muscle groups to flatten your abs, strengthen your back, and work your chest, shoulders, and even the front of your legs," Hilliard says.

To advance the movement, she recommends a cobra push-up. Start off in a high plank, either on your toes or knees, with your feet 6in apart. Walk your hands about one foot ahead of you and bend both elbows simultaneously, lowering your body as low as you can with the goal of tapping your elbows to the floor. Make sure you feel this in your triceps, lats, and obliques -- not your shoulders. Return to a straight-arm plank by pressing your palms into the mat and engaging through the backs of your arms.