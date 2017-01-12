The Basic Bodyweight Moves Every Healthy Person Should Be Able to Do

Squatting is one of the basic movement patterns that people use every single day. You use it when you sit down and stand up, you use it when lifting objects from the ground or searching through a low cabinet. You use it when you get into and out of your car. Even if you hate squats as a general rule, being able to perform them through a full range of motion without pain is fairly essential to your overall mobility.

Dylan Conrad, a personal trainer and owner of DC Fitness, a personal-training studio in Los Angeles, points to the prisoner squat as a test for overall health and fitness because it requires you to interlock your hands behind your head while performing a squat. "How can you expect to get up and down from the toilet if you can't squat? Further, how are you going to rip your shirt off for your lover if you can't put your hands behind your head?"