The Only 4 Butt Exercises You Need for Killer Glutes

There's no doubt about it: big butts are in. On top of the ubiquitous pop-culture references, there was an immense increase in butt augmentation between 2013 and 2014 -- a trend that's likely to continue.

While dropping a load (pun intended… all puns intended) of cash on a cosmetic surgery is all well and good, you probably already have a butt, which means you're well on your way to achieving the toned, taut rearview you're dying to show off on your Instagram feed, no surgery required.

The key to pumping up your bottom half lies in a combination of compound exercises that work your lower body and isolation moves that target the three major muscles that make up your glutes. All you really need is extra time in the gym and a game plan for developing your glutes. If you're limited on time and want to keep things simple, stick to these four moves.