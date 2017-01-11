The Best Butt Workouts on YouTube

Even though 2014 was declared the Year of the Butt (and, oddly enough, so was 2015), butts have been a thing since way before Sir Mix-a-Lot revealed he liked big ones back in 1992. So it makes sense that firming, toning, and plumping the derriere is oft desired, and can be achieved with some simple exercises (or not-so-simple implants, which are totally a thing but not exactly advisable).

And it's not just for aesthetics; a toned and strong gluteus maximus can improve posture and athletic performance. If you're not so comfortable going to the gym and doing a full-on butt workout, try one of these YouTube workouts. The best part is that almost all of these targeted moves can be done without fitness equipment, and in just a few minutes.