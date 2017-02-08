Underrated Fitness Gear You Can Get for Less Than $10

If the Tough Mudder/Spartan Race/American Ninja Warrior craze has taught us anything, it's that you don't need fancy metal machinery or a gym membership to get your swole on. Unless you want to be on TV, in which case you need an insane, state-of-the-art obstacle course.

But the underlying principle is sound: If you have the right attitude, literally anything can be an obstacle, free weight, or DIY exercise machine.

While you don't necessarily want to turn, say, a power cord into a jump rope, you can still get a great workout without spending a ton of money. To prove it, we asked personal trainers and fitness enthusiasts to share their favorite pieces of workout equipment that cost less than $10.