"I love keeping bananas on hand because they are cheap and also really versatile. You can use them frozen to make nice cream, which is pureed frozen bananas that have a creamy texture, as a great ice cream alternative. You can use them in smoothies; their sweetness allows you to hide veggies, like spinach, in there and not even taste them. You can also use them as a sugar replacement in banana bread or pancakes," says healthy lifestyle and weight-loss coach Kate Martino.

Plain yogurt

Sure, fancy yogurt can get expensive, but it doesn't have to be. Stay away from the single-serve cups, and opt for the big-boy containers. The best thing about yogurt is the live cultures and good bacteria, which help keep your gut happy. It's also a versatile ingredient, according to Becky Facteau, RDN: "Plain yogurt can go on top of and in EVERYTHING. I eat it for breakfast with fruit, nuts, and spices. I add it to tacos in place of sour cream, and I mix it into my marinara sauces to add more protein and a creamy, tangy flavor to pasta dishes. Strained yogurts -- like Greek -- are higher in protein and lower in calcium than traditional yogurts and usually fill you up more quickly."