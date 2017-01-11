The 4 Best Upper-Body Exercises That Aren't Push-Ups

Push-ups may be a great arm exercise, and two-hour arm workouts are fun if you happen to be a meathead bro (um, like me), but the truth is that cranking out push-ups over and over doesn't appeal to most people.

In fact, for a lot of people, push-ups are just plain boring, and the thought of spending two hours in the gym is something many people abhor. So what should you do?

Well, despite what the internet tells you, there are a number of super-effective upper-body exercises that aren't push-ups, and typically involve minimal equipment. Here are four of the best.