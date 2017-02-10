Ab Exercises That Make a Serious Difference in Under a Month

If you think you can unearth your six-pack in four weeks, you're either delusional or smoking something illegal.

But ab exercises aren't just good for carving a rock-hard core; they're important for improving posture and mechanics, enhancing athleticism, and developing balance and coordination. A strong core can also help relieve or prevent back pain, which is why I spend so much time working on my plank.

The good news is that if you adopt this expanded view of the benefits of ab exercises, it really doesn't take much to start seeing results -- real, important, valuable results -- even if they're not (yet) the visible ones you crave. So if you want to stand taller, feel stronger, and move better in under a month, here's where you should start. Keep at it, and the six-pack will come.