The 4 Essential Ways to Get Ripped With an Exercise Ball

In a world of endlessly ridiculous exercise accessories, it's easy to get confused about what's really worth your time. You may have noticed, however, that certain pieces of equipment crop up in every fitness facility, from sad motel gyms to boutique clubs.

The exercise ball is one such piece of equipment, and for good reason. If you're new to working out, using the exercise ball can significantly increase your core activation and improve stability early on in your program. If you're already active and in decent shape, swapping standard ab exercises on the floor with exercise ball movements can prompt greater response from your core muscles.