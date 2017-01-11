Texting Screws Up Your Neck. Here Are the Exercises to Fix It.

Occasionally tilting your head toward the ground is, you know, normal, given that the neck is supposed to tilt, twist, and bend. But the explosion in smartphone use over the past several years has meant more people looking downward, and more often. It's not just annoying if you're trying to walk down the street -- research has found that constantly looking at your phone can put up to 60lbs of extra force on your spine, leading to the dreaded condition known as "text neck."

If you don't want a life of headaches and spinal pain, the best option is to hold your phone directly in front of you while using it. Since you're probably not going to start walking down the street while holding your smartphone directly in front of your face, you should at least try to counteract the problem and start incorporating these four exercises into your daily routine.