The Best Possible Workout if You Like to Drink

There's nothing wrong with throwing back a few beers with friends, or enjoying a glass of wine with dinner as you unwind after a long day. In fact, light to moderate drinking is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, which is actually pretty great news.

But before you go bottoms up on your sixth whiskey sour, you might want to curb your enthusiasm. Not all alcohol-related news is good (duh); there's an association between light drinking and increased cancer risk.

So, I guess that brings us to one of the most depressing, if not the most scientifically sound, games of "would you rather" on record: Would you rather avoid alcohol and lose those heart-protecting benefits, or drink up and increase your risk of cancer?