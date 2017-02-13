Doctors Reveal Their Go-To Fitness Routines

You know exercise is good for you. Everyone does. But there's not enough time in the day to make a living, watch TV, drink beer, AND work out, right?

Tell that to these doctors, who work long hours and barely have enough free time to eat a proper breakfast -- if they can fit in some exercise, you probably can too. Luckily, fitting in a workout doesn't necessarily mean going to a CrossFit box or training for a triathlon (although some of these overachievers do just that). Here's how 16 doctors squeeze exercise into their appointment-packed schedules.