These YouTube Channels Are Like Having a Free Personal Trainer

A gym membership can cost you as much as a weekend getaway, or the first down payment on the next Tesla. But fitness shouldn't be a luxury only afforded to the rich -- the common folk deserve to get sweaty and grunty, too.
To help everyone get a workout deserving of half their paycheck (without actually coughing up said paycheck), these are the best YouTube channels for bodyweight workouts.
Adam Rosante
For a plethora of quick and dirty (quick meaning anywhere between five and 20 minutes, and dirty meaning freakin' hard) workouts that you can do just about anywhere, follow Adam Rosante's YouTube channel. The fitness and nutrition coach, ambassador for C9 at Target, and author of No. 1 bestseller The 30-Second Body, Rosante offers both equipment-free workouts and those that incorporate a dumbbell or two. Rosante's charismatic and positive attitude will encourage you every step of the way -- and his abs will inspire you to finish out each set.
FitnessBlender
FitnessBlender founders Daniel and Kelli believe that fitness should be accessible to everyone, everywhere -- even to those who absolutely hate working out. That's why the husband-and-wife team has created over 500 free, full-length workout videos to share with the public. The videos are simple and easy to understand, with training titles like, "Abs Workout For People Who Get Bored Easily,” and “Brutal Butt And Thigh Workout,” so it's clear the duo knows how to entertain and provide the kick-in-the-pants you need.
Kayla Itsines
You'll need to drop the big bucks for this Instagram celebrity's Bikini Body Guide, but you can score glimpses into her fitness regime for free by checking out the Kayla Itsines YouTube channel. The personal trainer-turned-overnight internet star tailors her workouts specifically to women, but everyone can get inspired by this quickie rope-skipping workout and this intense abs workout. Sure, she makes it look easy -- but we suggest trying it yourself to find out.
Blogilates
When Cassey Ho created her first workout video on YouTube back in 2009, it was for just 40 of her students. But the views skyrocketed, moving her to create more videos that would eventually shape the now-powerful Blogilates community. Ho offers a series of quick workouts targeted at specific body parts, most of which only require a yoga mat.
BodyRock
Offering daily high-intensity interval-training exercises, the BodyRock channel isn't for the faint of fitness heart. This stuff is hard, in other words. With plenty of twists on traditional exercises -- and tutorials to keep you from getting lost -- you'll find a hub of exercise varieties to keep you from hitting that dreaded workout plateau. Some exercises do require actual weights, but you can find plenty of bodyweight and buddy workouts that require no equipment, or use a filled water bottle as a dumbbell, if needed. As a bonus, you'll find healthy recipes throughout the channel, too.
Scott Herman Fitness
If you're looking to transform your body with some serious fitness gains, Scott Herman's collection of weight workouts might be your golden ticket to Swole-ville. While Herman primarily focuses on weight workouts (as in, carrying heavy stuff), his channel also features valuable bodyweight exercises harboring on proper form, like this video explaining how to hold the perfect plank.
Bodybuilding.com
For at-home workouts, explainer videos, and full-on body-blasting workouts, Bodybuilding.com's YouTube channel is the equivalent of having a personal trainer -- except you can pause them while you run to the fridge for a snack. Since it's called, you know, bodybuilding, there's a huge mix of exercises on the channel, including many that require weights or a gym, but once you hone in on bodyweight routines you enjoy, you'll have a treasure trove of no-BS routines.
