Food Rules to Live by If You're Trying to Gain Muscle

So you now have my blessing to shove some delicious, delicious carbs down your gullet (not too much, of course). But if putting on muscle is top priority, this still isn’t enough. Building muscle is an energetically expensive process, so to optimize muscle growth you need to consume more calories than you expend every day (you can calculate how much you need here).

Where should these calories come from? Not fat -- at a caloric surplus, extra fat is more likely to be stored. Not protein, either. While you need it to build muscle, any more than 1g of protein per lb of bodyweight per day probably won’t do anything (although it probably won’t hurt, either), and it doesn’t have the same benefits that carbs do. For those reasons, you should turn to carbs for the bulk of your calories.