The Healthiest, Most Satisfying 100-Calorie Desk Snacks

What's sadder than a sad desk lunch? A sad desk snack -- especially when that snack is the salty, preservative-laden fruit of a company vending machine. (The metaphorical and/or artificially flavored Fruit Roll-Up variety, not to be confused with an actual piece of fruit.)

However, keeping your desk with stocked with filling, nutritious, and workplace-friendly snacks is possible with some strategic grocery shopping. Registered dietitian Lisa Mikus says the key is choosing foods that combine at least two of the three macronutrients: protein, fat, and carbs.

"That helps the snacks not only be more nutritious, but also keep you satisfied for longer," she says. "Think of the difference of chips and chips with hummus. You'll feel less full with chips and be hungry in an hour or less."