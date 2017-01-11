Healthy Meals You Can Make in a Microwave

If a microwave dinner conjures up images of Styrofoam noodle cups, sodium-filled meals for one, and all-nighters to finish a paper you'll definitely remember five years later, then you're doing it wrong. You shouldn't be relegated to a life of processed food and scurvy.

Luckily, a microwave can be a valuable tool to cook up delicious, satisfying dishes that are actually good for you. These recipes may require a little more effort than poking a plastic cover with a fork, but they're still pretty simple -- and the finished culinary creations are totally worth it.