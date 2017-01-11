How to Get Over a Cough Without Loading Up on Meds

Having a cough is annoying, not just for you, but everyone in your open-plan office who wishes you would shut up. It's a malady that isn't quite bad enough to justify a visit to the doctor, but is still disruptive to your daily activities.

It should go without saying (but obviously doesn't!) that if you have green mucus coming up, nausea, heartburn, trouble breathing, or pain when swallowing, something more may be going on, and you should probably head to a doctor.

If it's your run-of-the-mill cough with a side of cold, though, the basic mom advice still applies: Stay or go home, get some rest, have soup for lunch, take a hot bath, drink some tea, and don't talk. Seriously. Be quiet. Then try a few of these cures.