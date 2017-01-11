15 Inspirational Fitness Instagram Accounts to Follow

Who he is: A trainer with a mind-body focus

Sample post: Check out his move for side and front laterals

Why it's useful: He’s got to be doing something right if celebs like Heidi Klum and Kate Upton have gone to him, plus he focuses on the mental aspect of fitness more than most.

Who he is: A personal trainer with a no-nonsense approach

Sample post: See how he carves his core with a kettlebell and a bosu ball.

Why it's useful: This dude doesn’t mess around with quotes or beach shots (though there are a few selfies in there). It’s mostly just workout videos in one steady stream.

What it is: The people behind FitGirl app.

Sample post: Try working on your abs in the kitchen.

Why it's useful: Looking to get in shape in your local park? These folks share videos with fresh ideas for on-the-go workouts.