The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Freakishly Strong Legs

Three-way lunge

The three-way lunge may seem like a cheat, given that it's three different movements in a single exercise, but it's a damn good exercise for hitting your abductors and adductors in addition to your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Using a weighted barbell (start with a light weight to get used to the exercise), you'll perform a front lunge, side lunge, and curtsy lunge in succession, always leading with the same leg, before repeating all four moves for the full set before switching legs. Trust me, your lower body will burn.

Stand tall, your feet roughly shoulder-width apart, holding a lightweight barbell across the back of your shoulders. If you don't have access to a barbell, you can simply do the exercise while holding a set of dumbbells at your sides, or without weights in a pinch.