The Chase for the Next Great Legal High

Back in my day, if we wanted a legal high, we'd chug cough syrup or smoke salvia and that was good enough for us, dammit. Robitussin tasted awful, and salvia triggered horrifying tactile hallucinations, but hey, we had mettle! We were willing to sacrifice in order to be high.

That's right, all you young whippersnappers with your kratom and snortable chocolate don't know how good you have it. What's more, the number of newfangled legal drugs seems to be increasing exponentially. Even innocuous products like saunas and headphones are being touted as natural highs. What exactly is going on with our drug culture when many of the newest ways to get high aren't even drugs? I talked to a handful of enterprising psychonauts, a Harvard physician, and an addiction specialist to find out.