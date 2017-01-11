These Are the Only Supplements Actually Worth Your Money

Supplements are an inflammatory topic. You have naturalists on one side touting the benefits of eating only real food, vilifying the supplement industry by pointing out its (legitimate) flaws.

On the other side, you have proponents touting anecdotal and scientific evidence supporting performance-boosting benefits of specific nutrients and compounds. So who's right?

As is so often the frustrating case, each side has some merit. If you're looking for performance boosters that actually, you know, work, Krissy Kendall, PhD, CSCS*D, CISSN, EP-C (in other words, a highly certified nutrition and exercise science expert), and the science editor for Bodybuilding.com, points out the four supplements that are actually worth taking. Since the supplement industry isn't tightly regulated, you should always research and look for reviews from independent testing organizations before spending money on any supplement. After that, all that's left is actually working out.