The Best Non-Strip Ways to Whiten Your Teeth

The reason your teeth are still susceptible to stains is mainly because of the darker foods you're eating, like berries and heavy sauces, and your consumption of drinks like coffee, red wine, and soda.

All of these things can adversely affect the enamel and leave their permanent mark, but dark colas are the worst offenders because they can actually cause some enamel to deteriorate. Makes sense, right?

You may have even seen those time-lapse videos of teeth in soda, and they aren't pretty.

Also, some of us are just born this way, with slightly yellower teeth than others. Tough break.

Why enamel matters

"Enamel" is basically the outer coating of your teeth. It's semi-translucent and delicate, even though it serves as the tough exterior to the tooth itself.