These Documentaries on Netflix Will Help You Eat Healthier

Making the conscious decision to eat healthier isn't always easy, and a little extra motivation always helps. Maybe an inspirational mantra or two, some clearly visualized goals, or even an afternoon watching Netflix.

As if the streaming service that takes up your weekend wasn't already glorious enough, it's packed with good-for-you documentaries. These nutrition-focused flicks deliver the kick in the pants you need to jump-start, or keep going on, your healthy lifestyle.