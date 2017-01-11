Drop the Milk: These Foods Give You a Better Calcium Fix

Ah, cow’s milk. It does a body good... specifically, a young calf’s body. But what about humans?

Not so much, turns out. In fact, milk might actually make your bones weaker, and is associated with a higher mortality rate. In short, milk fiends are likelier to break bones or die than their lactose-shunning counterparts. And yes, there's more than one piece of evidence to suggest an unhealthy correlation.

It should come as no surprise that the dairy industry has deep pockets and gets significant government coin, so to say the milk debate is politically charged would be an understatement. Whether you want to stick it to Big Dairy, follow the USDA’s recommendation to consume more fruits and vegetables, or you’re just grossed by the thought of drinking bovine mammary fluid, you’ve got plenty of other calcium options. Even if you don’t think milk is Satan’s nectar, chances are there’s something you could be eating that’s going to give you more nutritional bang for your caloric buck than cow juice.