An NBA Coach on the Best Meal Before and After Your Workout

You may not exactly be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft, but that doesn't mean you can't eat like one. Hess offers up pro tips and suggestions for smart, nutritious nomz to eat both before and after a workout... as well as what to stay away from.

Pre-workout

Goal: Yes, putting on your game face and loading up your iPod with Lemonade are pre-workout musts. But from a more scientific standpoint, eat foods that deliver adequate energy, boost hydration, and reduce gastric stress.

Eat this: A skinless, boneless chicken breast grilled up, with sides of brown rice and mixed fruit. Chicken provides lean protein to keep you sustained, but not too much that will give you a stomachache mid-set; brown rice is a complex carb with a low glycemic index and a primary source of energy that will break down slowly over the course of your workout (you'll need that for those deadlifts); fruit is super-hydrating and delivers some pre-workout sugar (plus vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, so don't think you can just substitute a soda) for a burst of energy without that subsequent sugar crash.