10 Processed Foods You Should Feel Totally Fine Eating

Beer and wine

Look, beer is necessary for human survival, and is absolutely healthy in moderation. Plus, it'll help motivate you to exercise more. You know it's processed via brewing barley, yeast, and hops -- stuff like herbs and spices make their way in there more frequently now -- but that doesn't stop you from drinking it. Nor should it. If beer isn't your thing, pick up a glass of red wine, which is good for your heart and your sanity.

Extra-virgin olive oil

EVOO is perfect for virtually any food occasion; a dip for bread, a major ingredient in sauces, and an excellent low-heat cooking oil. It's also full of the healthy kind of fat, monounsaturated, which is why it's associated with important things like not dying. You can't imagine your cabinet without it, but olive oil isn't just siphoned off of an olive tree; it's made by pressing whole olives -- usually done by machine -- then is bottled for your consumption. Same goes for coconut oil, peanut oil, and all the other healthy cooking oils. Don't try and be a hero and make your own. Buy it from the olive oil gods who know what the hell they are doing.