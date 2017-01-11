The Best Sports to Play if You Don't Want to Die

There's no magic secret to living a long life. Except maybe whiskey, which is something we can all get behind. But living healthfully into your 80s or 90s mostly requires a deliberate approach to incorporating common-sense, yet annoying habits like eating your vegetables, not drinking too much, and working out regularly.

In general, some physical activity is better than nothing; it's so good for your overall health, besides just looking good in a bathing suit and living longer. But it turns out, there are some exercises that are better than others for longevity, according to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. As fun as your trendy new hip-hop striptease yoga class is, it may not help you live well into old age.