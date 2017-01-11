The 2016 Self-Help Books We Found Least Helpful



Reading is good! Sadly, most books are bad. Especially in the self-help genre, which encourages simplistic ideas dressed up to sound profound, inept writing, plus all sorts of gimmicks trotted out to push titles onto best-seller lists and keep them there as long as possible.

If self-help books work for you, great! More power to you. But if you're on the fence, pick up a copy of Gabriel Garcia Marquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude or Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway and ponder life for a few hours instead. You'll get way more out of it. In any case, you certainly shouldn't waste your hard-earned cash on these not-so-classics, almost all of which appeared on The New York Times best-seller list this year.