Hung Over? Scientists Discovered The Best Songs for You.

How was your weekend, tough guy? Tie one on too hard, and now you can't blink without dry heaving?

Well, if the bacon, egg, and cheese ain't cuttin' it, there might be another way to help. In a recent article on Mic, a playlist was devised based a series of surveys that looked at the types of music one can listen to to beat the symptoms of a hangover.

For example, listening to music associated with a happy memory can take your mind off a headache, while "upbeat, cheerful music of composers like Aaron Copland can combat emotional distress," and songs with a "slow tempo and low tones" will put you to sleep.