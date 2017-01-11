These Squats Are the Only Leg Exercises You Need

Doing the same ol' squat routine every time you hit the gym is like eating the same ol' breakfast every morning for a year.

Is it practical? Sure. Is it boring? Hell yes.

Squats are a perfect lower-body move, targeting all the major muscle groups of the lower body and core. Plus, they're incredibly functional -- since you have to do a squat pretty much every time you sit down or stand up, doing the exercise through a full range of motion helps preserve mobility as you age. No one wants to be the old guy who can't get up from the couch, right?

So you need to do them. But variety is the spice of your legs, as they say, and by mixing up your squats, adding weight, and adjusting body position and mechanics, you can breathe new life into your workout while developing a stronger, more well-balanced lower body.