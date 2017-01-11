The Absolute Best Way to Stretch Every Muscle You Have

If you don't want to walk around all hunched shoulders and shuffle steps like an 80-year-old by the time you're 40, you need to make stretching a priority. Regular stretching can help maintain and improve range of motion and mobility, prevent injuries, and ease chronic pain -- particularly pain caused by muscle imbalances brought on by too much sitting.

Plus, stretching just feels good. It's like a relaxing, energizing coffee break for your whole body. And while there are hundreds of stretches to choose from, if you're looking for accessible, safe stretches that target every major muscle group, you can't go wrong with the options on this list.