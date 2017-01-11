The Only 4 Vitamins You Should Take

Zinc

Yes, it is good for putting on your nose if you are pretending to be a lifeguard at a party. But it's apparently also good for your immune system. Taking zinc within 24 hours of the first sign of illness may reduce the severity, duration, and recurrence of the common cold. While popping a zinc lozenge may be a good move when you get the sniffles (and is certainly more effective than vitamin C), taking zinc on the regular may not be advised, since too much zinc can cause its own problems.

It's important to acknowledge that individuals have unique dietary needs, and that this isn't a hard-and-fast set of rules that works for everyone. Rather, this is a list of suggestions for your average healthy person, someone who meets most nutritional needs through a balanced diet. There are other examples of vitamins that can help you with a particular condition. For example, niacin, a kind of B vitamin, has been proven to reduce cardiac episodes in high-risk individuals, and probiotics may be beneficial for those with gut issues, though there's no definitive science on how broadly that may apply. Vegans need B12. And so on.