This Is the Perfect Workout for People Who Sit All Day

Sitting all day at a desk is terrible for you. It puts strain on your neck and shoulders, gives you lower-back pain, and is slowly killing you. The simplest answer would be, "Well, don't sit all day, dummy!" except most people have important things called jobs that require them to stay sedentary in front of a desk to collect a paycheck and avoid getting fired. 

It's not all doom and gloom, though. There are some stretches that can help balance everything out, and relieve some of the stiffness and pain that come along with sitting all day. There are even a few exercises that combat all that idle time on your ass, in front of a screen.

But there's one move in particular that's like the holy grail of sedentary-fighting workouts. It's called the Thoracic Bridge, and it opens up your hips, stretches out your lower back, and can really help with posture and balance.

The best part? You can do it in 30 seconds, and it requires absolutely no equipment. This is perfect to fit in multiple times a day, maybe right after you wake up in the morning, and when you get home from work at night. The more you do it, the more you'll notice the benefits such as better posture and alignment. Check out the tutorial from Alchemy Fitness below, and be sure to incorporate this into your daily stretches. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Christina Stiehl is a Health and fitness staff writer for Thrillist who should probably take advantage of the standing desks at the Thrillist office. Follow her @ChristinaStiehl.

