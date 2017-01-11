It's Time for America to Convert to Bidets

Gross hypothetical question: if flecks of fecal matter got on your hands, would you grab a paper towel, wipe them off, and consider yourself clean? Hell no, you wouldn't. So why do that exact same thing to your butt?

In case you can't tell from these incredibly leading questions, YES, I HAVE 100% DRUNK THE BIDET KOOL-AID. It's so, so inefficient to try to clean a poopy butt with toilet paper, and have you seen what wet wipes are doing to the environment? Let's talk more about why bidets are great.