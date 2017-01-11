I Lost 150 Pounds and Kept It Off, and I've Always Known 'The Biggest Loser' Was BS

I'm the poster child for what a Biggest Loser contestant could be. Once upon a time, I weighed more than 300lb. For more than a decade, I've healthily, happily maintained a 150lb weight loss.

So maybe it's somewhat surprising that when The New York Times published a story on research showing that those who had success on the show usually gained everything back, and sometimes more, I thought, "Yep. Makes sense."

What researcher Kevin Hall found startled him: when people lose that much weight that quickly, their metabolism gets thrown out of whack, making them unable to burn the calories necessary to maintain their new weight. It's a classic catch-22: you need to burn calories to lose a bunch of weight, but losing a bunch of weight makes you burn fewer calories. One successful contestant burned 800 fewer calories per day at his new weight than would be expected of someone who hadn't formerly been obese.