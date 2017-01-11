The Superfoods Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2017

You probably already know how to eat healthy: plenty of vegetables, not too many processed foods, blah blah blah BORING. Why can't eating healthy be more fun? Surely there's a magic elixir, an innovative way to drink water, or a vital piece of a plant you had previously ignored, lying in wait to make you follow through on your resolution to eat healthier. Right?

This is the perpetual promise of superfoods, that vague group of foods that aren't just exceptionally good for you, but exceptionally popular. Each year seems to bring a new batch to your local health-food store and juice bar, and 2017 is no different; here are some of the latest superfood trends you'll be seeing much more of in the months ahead.