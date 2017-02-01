New Drug for Sick Kids Priced at $750,000 (!!!) per Year

Except it will cost patients a whopping $750,000 (!!!) in the first year of treatment.

That's right, three-quarters of a million dollars to save your kid's life, and that's just for the first year. Luckily, the price drops after that -- to a mere $375,000 a year for subsequent years... because anything more would just be a selfish form of price gouging.

The drug company argues the first year is so expensive because it requires six treatments, as if nearly $200,000 per treatment is somehow justifiable. The medication was approved by the FDA in December, and praised by the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Cure SMA as the first and only approved treatment for SMA.