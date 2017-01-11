The Birth Control Pill for Men Might Really Be Happening

"There should be a birth control pill for men. Then it would be your responsibility to take it every day.”

My girlfriend says stuff like this to me. A lot. And I'm sure most guys have heard the same thing. But let's face it, the birth control burden is lopsided, and those among us packing a Y chromosome have it easy. Well, the female gender's collective cry for pregnancy-preventing equality may be happening in the not-too-distant future, as two drugs designed to help transplant patients have shown some viability as a birth control alternative... for dudes.

Essentially (and this is a very elementary summary, so bear with me), the aforementioned drugs, cyclosporine A (CsA) and FK506 (tacrolimus) prevent the immune systems of organ donor recipients from rejecting their new organs by inhibiting an enzyme called calcineurin. Here's where your balls come into play: Japanese scientists have discovered a type of calcineurin found only in sperm.