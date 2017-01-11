Your Birth Order Matters. But Not in the Ways You Might Think.

It's one of our culture's greatest psychology obsessions: whether the order we're born into families actually affects our personality.

For many people, birth order is a means of passing the buck on less-than-great adult behavior ("I can't help being bossy, I'm a firstborn"). But can you really blame them? Birth order theory is perpetuated everywhere in real life and on TV. Just look at the Kardashians -- Kim is basically the prototype of an attention-seeking middle child, and of course there's the spoiled "baby" of the family (yes, Rob, that's you).

Shrinks have been studying this for close to a century now, with a lot of mixed results. We talked to experts to find out where the theory stands, and if your bad (and good!) behavior is really your birthright.