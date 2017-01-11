What Your Poop Says About Your Health

Black poop

Dr. Gina Sam, director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Center at Mount Sinai Hospital, says black poop can be a sign of bleeding in the upper portion of your GI tract. This sort of bleeding is black because it's had a while to chill out through your intestines on its way from your esophagus or stomach to its exit.

Of course, it may just be something simple like Pepto-Bismol, which has the unfortunate side effect of causing weird black poop (the same is true for other products that contain bismuth salicylate). Other benign causes of black poop are consuming black licorice, iron pills, or even blueberries.

