Blueberries Aren't Nearly as Old as You Think They Are

Summer just doesn't seem like summer without blueberries topping parfaits and mojitos, or spread out in an American flag-style cake on the Fourth of July. They're as American as fast food and credit card debt. Except, you know, they're actually good for you.

But the tiny berries, which are chock-full of antioxidants, are much, much younger than Uncle Sam himself. In fact, the beloved fruit is only 100 years old, which means there are so many American treasures older than blueberries. Coca-Cola! Hot dogs! Waffle cones! Betty White (well, almost)!

True, blueberries have always been A Thing -- it's not like they were created in a lab -- but farmers and scientists didn't know how to domesticate them, making them rare, wild-harvested treats. For the longest time, blueberry bushes would be planted in the best soil, treated with natural fertilizer like other crops, and still die. Major bummer, until a botanist named Frederick Coville figured out that blueberries actually needed acidic oil to survive, and did better in colder temps.