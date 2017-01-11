Your BMI Says Very Little About Your Health. So Why Do We Still Use It?

Anyone who's had a physical or participated in high school gym class is probably familiar with BMI. Those three little letters, which stand for body mass index, would have you believe that a simple math problem is all you need to calculate and rate your overall health.

If this sounds simplistic, it is! Many experts -- including the person who invented it -- say BMI fails to fully capture the state of a person's health. Yet it persists as a go-to indicator of well-being, even though there are more effective, relevant stats that can paint a more complete picture.



What is BMI, exactly?

Body mass index measures a person's height in relation to their weight. It's calculated by taking your weight in kilograms divided by your height in meters squared. If you'd prefer to keep the math stateside, your BMI is your weight in pounds multiplied by 703, all divided by your height in inches squared. Whatever number you come out with is your BMI, and if it falls between 18.5 and 24.9, you're normal. Congrats! Any number below means you're underweight, and above the range means you’re overweight, possibly even obese.

