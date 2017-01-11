Health

31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge, Day 2: Lower Body + Core

By Published On 12/28/2016 By Published On 12/28/2016
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

You made it to Day 2 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge, and you're about to start the real workouts. You can always go back and check out the entire challenge if you want to see previous workouts or what's ahead.

This lower-body- and core-focused circuit is a good way to ease your way into more intense exercise. The whole routine takes roughly 30 minutes, including rest periods.

Four six-minute circuits

Using an interval timer app on your phone, set the timer to track six rounds of 45 seconds work and 15 seconds rest; you'll do each of these exercises for 45 seconds, followed by a short rest. A single circuit takes six minutes. You'll perform four total circuits with a minute of rest between each circuit. 

prisoner squats
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Prisoner squats

plank
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Plank

alternating lunges
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Alternating lunges

oblique twists
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Oblique twists

single leg deadlift
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Single-leg deadlift (switch legs each circuit)

bird dog extension
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Bird-dog extension

Pin Week 1 for later:

thrillist

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soylent Is Recalling Snack Bars Because They Make People Poop Uncontrollably

related

READ MORE
Things Nurses Are Tired of Hearing From You

related

READ MORE
The Legit Science Behind What Causes Your Crippling Hangovers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like