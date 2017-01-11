31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge, Day 2: Lower Body + Core

This lower-body- and core-focused circuit is a good way to ease your way into more intense exercise. The whole routine takes roughly 30 minutes, including rest periods.
Four six-minute circuits
Using an interval timer app on your phone, set the timer to track six rounds of 45 seconds work and 15 seconds rest; you'll do each of these exercises for 45 seconds, followed by a short rest. A single circuit takes six minutes. You'll perform four total circuits with a minute of rest between each circuit.
Single-leg deadlift (switch legs each circuit)