31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 3: Cardio, Upper Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

It's Day 3 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge, and you're still alive. Remember, you can always check out the entire program here

Today's routine consists of three-exercise circuits. In every circuit, you'll perform each exercise for 60 seconds, moving immediately to the next exercise, rotating through the series three times without rest for a total of nine minutes of work. After finishing a single circuit, rest for one to two minutes, then proceed to the next circuit. The entire workout takes roughly 30 minutes.

Circuit #1

Complete these exercises three times through without rest between sets. After completing all three rounds, rest for one to two minutes before starting circuit #2.

inchworms
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Inchworms

pushups
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Push-ups

leg lifts
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Leg lifts

Circuit #2

Complete these exercises three times through without rest between sets. After completing all three rounds, rest for one to two minutes before starting circuit #3.

crab walk
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Crab walks

superman lat pulls
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Superman lat pulls

v sit
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

V-sits

Circuit #3

Complete these exercises three times through without rest between sets.

mountain climbers
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Mountain climbers

triceps dips
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps dips

plank
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Plank

